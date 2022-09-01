LTA officer changed car tyre in the rain

Last Saturday, my wife and I had a burst tyre while driving along the slip road from Dunearn Road to Adam Road. Thankfully, I managed to turn my car into the SPC petrol station in Adam Road before it went totally flat.

Unfortunately, there was no tyre shop there and so my wife and I had to try to change the tyre ourselves. We are both in our mid-60s and it was raining, so we struggled to do the job.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) traffic marshal who was in the area approached us and offered his help. He gave his name as Mr Anbarasan.

He took over in the pouring rain and, with his strength and experienced hands, changed the tyre in no time.

We wanted to give him a monetary reward in gratitude, but he politely refused, explaining that his patrol also covered vehicle breakdowns.

We were very impressed with his professionalism and integrity. He was truly a godsend. Kudos to the LTA for training its officers well.

Tay Yen Tat