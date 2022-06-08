Help stay-at-home dads with the challenges they face

I welcome the shift that is happening in Singapore (She works, he doesn't: More men in Singapore staying home to look after their families, June 5) in which more men are choosing to stay home to look after their families, as it means that both parents can be involved in raising their children.

It also helps break down gender stereotypes, as it shows that men can be just as nurturing as women.

But stay-at-home dads still face many challenges, one being that it can be isolating. A man who is the only one in his neighbourhood or social circle to stay home with his children may have feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Another challenge is that stay-at-home dads often have a hard time getting back into the workforce after taking a break from work to raise children.

There is still a stigma attached to men who take on this role. Employers may see them as less desirable candidates since they do not have recent experience in their field, or may doubt their ability to commit fully to working again.

I believe that we should do more to raise awareness about stay-at-home dads and provide them with more support.

First, we need to change society's perception that it is automatically mothers who should take on the role of caregiver to their children.

We also need to provide these fathers with better resources such as childcare subsidies or job training so that they can be better equipped for the job market after becoming a stay-at-home dad.

Finally, we need to celebrate these fathers for making this important choice and show them that they are not alone in this journey.

Choong Deng Xiang