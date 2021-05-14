Help provided for assessment to process claim request

We refer to the Forum letter by Mr Goh Geok Teck (Assessment by hospital doctor not accepted for ElderShield claim, May 12).

At Great Eastern, our customers are our priority and we strive to provide them with the necessary support as best we can.

We received the ElderShield claim form submitted by our policyholder's son on May 3. That same day, we informed the policyholder that - as part of the claims requirement - an assessment by ElderShield panel assessors was necessary and also shared the list of appointed assessors for reference.

For severely disabled individuals who wish to apply ElderShield benefit provided under the policy, it is an industry requirement for them to undergo a severe disability assessment by a Ministry of Health-accredited severe disability assessor.

On Monday, the policyholder's son informed us that the family had contacted a few assessors on the panel list but were unable to find one who could make a home visit to conduct the required assessment.

Our customer service officer provided immediate assistance by providing the names of three assessors who could do home visits.

Following checks with the family, we confirm that the assessment was completed on Tuesday. We have since contacted the assessor to facilitate the processing of the claim request and, as of Wednesday, have resolved the matter.

Patrick Kok

Managing Director, Group Operations

Great Eastern