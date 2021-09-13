Help mitigate disruption from WFH order

With the increase in the scope and frequency of compulsory Covid-19 tests at workplaces, I expect many more asymptomatic cases to be uncovered.

Many businesses can therefore be expected to be subject to a snap 14-day work-from-home (WFH) regime for workers who can do so.

While large enterprises may find it easier to cope with this requirement, small businesses will find it a tremendous burden.

The Government can help in two ways.

Since the quarantine period has officially been shortened from 14 days to 10 days in view of the Delta variant's shorter incubation period, the snap 14-day WFH requirement should also be shortened to 10 days.

Currently, those identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case and issued a health risk warning need to isolate themselves only until they receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result.

The snap 14-day WFH requirement, which applies to workers who are not close contacts of the staff member who tested positive, is therefore, strangely, more stringent than the requirements for those issued a health risk warning.

The Government should give businesses the option of administering PCR tests to staff put on a snap WFH arrangement.

If a worker tests negative, he should be allowed to return to work without having to wait for 14 (or the shortened 10) days.

These proposed measures would greatly mitigate the mass disruptions expected among small businesses.

I believe employers would be willing to bear the costs of the tests as the alternative of facing potential closure of business for 10 or 14 days would be far worse.

Cheng Shoong Tat