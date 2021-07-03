Help men upgrade education level to reduce number of singles

The Singapore Census of Population 2020 showed that singlehood is becoming more common among males with lower educational qualifications, and among females with higher educational qualifications.

The survey showed that 21.1 per cent of men aged 40 to 49 who did not complete secondary school were single last year, while 8.7 per cent of women aged 40 to 49 who did not complete secondary school were single, and 18.7 per cent of women in this age group who went to university were single.

This should be worrying in terms of Singapore's already low fertility rate.

Women tend to want to marry men with the same or higher educational qualifications.

Thus, the Government should try to help men upgrade their education level to at least a diploma, so that there are more men who can meet women's expectations and help reduce the number of singles.

Can the Government give men who have served national service additional admission points to qualify for local polytechnics?

Or have programmes for men who have served at least one year of national service to upgrade their skills or education level on a part-time basis while serving their national service?

Ivan Goh