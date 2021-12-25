Forum: Help families bring the terminally ill home to care for them

I applaud Health Minister Ong Ye Kung for his recent speech on improving palliative care (Palliative care to be improved, caregivers to get more support: Ong, Dec 10).

Many terminally ill patients wish to spend the rest of their limited lifespan at their own homes, rather than in a hospital. This is especially so now, when hospital visits by family and friends are limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there are many questions that families have to consider before taking a terminally ill person home.

First, who will take care of the sick family member? Without nursing staff, a family member or a full-time domestic helper must be around at home at all times.

Second, how to transport a sick patient from home to an outpatient clinic for follow-up appointments? It takes tremendous effort to transport a bed-bound patient to and from hospital.

Third, how much does it cost? Items such as adult diapers, special liquid feeds and dressing sets for wounds are not cheap and can be difficult to purchase.

Lastly, would healthcare insurers like MediShield Life and Integrated Shield Plan insurers cover the patients' home care expenses?

Currently, most insurance plans reimburse only hospitalisation and outpatient clinic follow-up costs. Once a patient is discharged, he has to shoulder all the costs himself.

We ought to help families in the management of the terminally ill at home.

Employers must be flexible in granting leave of absence to family members of the terminally ill to be at home. The Government could also allow fast-track application for foreign domestic helpers for their families.

Insurers should consider covering home care medical expenses, and the Government should offer appropriate subsidies, too. This might actually save insurers money, as inpatient care would typically be much more expensive.

Lastly, the Ministry of Health (MOH) could improve home care funding. While government hospitals and hospices provide subsidised palliative home care services, MOH can provide appropriate subsidies for private home care teams. Home care services are typically more expensive than routine outpatient clinical care, and higher MOH subsidies would be helpful.

Without appropriate support, families would have no choice but to leave their terminal ill relatives in hospitals, depriving them of the opportunity to spend their last moments with their loved ones at home.

Desmond Wai (Dr)