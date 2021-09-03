Heavy price to pay, so please think twice

Yet another case of maid abuse has been reported (Couple jailed for maid abuse, including forcing victim to drink toilet bowl water, Sept 1).

I am perplexed at why the employers of the maid had to resort to inflicting such inhumane and despicable injuries on the maid. In this case, the husband and wife abused the maid for what seemed like minor wrongdoings. Among other unthinkable acts of abuse, she was forced to drink water from the toilet bowl and had her face rubbed with a nappy filled with faeces.

Punishment for maid abuse can include a jail term, caning or fine. In this latest case, the husband and wife have to take turns to serve their prison sentence as someone has to care for their two young children. Is it not a very heavy price to pay for that moment of uncontrolled anger?

Employers should think twice before laying a hand on their maid.

Neo Poh Goon