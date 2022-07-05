Heartland shops

They also benefit from crowds drawn by temporary stalls

Any activities that attract crowds should be welcomed by heartland shops (Minimise congested, pasar malam atmosphere of temporary stalls alongside heartland shops, July 1).

Some heartland shops thrive because they are located near food centres or wet markets and the crowds that come with them.

Activities like dance performances, magic shows and art exhibitions that attract crowds should also be encouraged to bring life to areas with heartland shops.

Heartland shops also need not fear the competition from these temporary stalls as their products are different.

Harry Ong Heng Poh

