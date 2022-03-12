HPB conducts programmes in a holistic way

We thank Mr Chia Chien Loong for his letter and agree that health promotion programmes should encourage Singaporeans to pay attention to all aspects of their health (Integrate public health initiatives to boost healthy living targets, March 4).

In supporting Singaporeans to make healthy lifestyle choices, the Health Promotion Board's programmes are carried out in the everyday environments of workplaces, schools and the community.

The approach is also to bring the various programmes, from nutrition and physical activity to mental health and smoking control, to Singaporeans in a holistic way.

For example, when we work with employers to bring health screening to workplaces, we also conduct healthy eating workshops and exercise programmes at the same time.

Beyond bringing our programmes to Singaporeans in a consolidated manner, we have increasingly leveraged technology to engage Singaporeans to adopt healthy behaviours in a holistic way.

The LumiHealth programme, for example, rewards participants when they complete personalised challenges on physical activity, nutrition, mental well-being and sleep, as well as on health screening and vaccinations.

In the latest season of the National Steps Challenge, beyond walking and exercising, a sleep component was introduced to encourage Singaporeans to pay attention to their quality of sleep.

We will continue to do more to enable health promotion initiatives and messages to be more integrated and delivered in ways that are tailored and relevant to an individual's lifestyle and health needs.

Joanna Chan

Group Director, Programmes

Health Promotion Board