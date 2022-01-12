Add calorie counts to menus

Many of us have made New Year's resolutions to drop the extra kilograms we have gained during the pandemic working from home and ordering food in.

Some may try to make sure that the calories they expend through their daily activity exceed the amount that they consume. But while activity trackers are a good way to estimate the calories burned, it can be difficult to figure out how much we consume.

Trying to lose a few kilos myself, I was surprised to learn while searching for information online that a single plate of chicken nasi briyani can exceed 800 calories, while a sandwich that one might assume is healthy can have more than 500 calories depending on what sauces are added.

Hence, adding calorie counts to menus, something that restaurant chains in the United States with more than 20 locations are required to do, would be really helpful for anyone trying to keep his caloric intake under a certain limit.

A more specific calorie count gives much more clarity than random estimates, and would help Singapore to become a trimmer and healthier nation.

Arpan Roy