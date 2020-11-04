Healthy, age-appropriate sex education needed

I am a psychotherapist specialising in compulsive sexual behaviour, and I assist men in their recovery. I know for a fact that voyeurism and Internet pornography are common presentations that are often found together.

Some of the elements commonly missing in some men's lives are appropriate and helpful early sex education and age-appropriate experiences in intimate relationships with women.

In my view, appropriate sex education in childhood and adolescence ought to include more than just a short biological talk about reproduction combined with images of sexually transmitted infections.

Intimacy, sexuality, sensuality, respect and safety ought also to be included, in age-appropriate language, throughout the school curriculum.

Parents also have a primary role in sitting down with their children to talk about what is appropriate sexual behaviour. They can make use of many excellent books written by doctors, therapists and psychologists, and videos on the Internet, that guide parents through what may be an uncomfortable conversation.

Without age-appropriate guidance, children, adolescents and young adults often turn to the Internet and pornography for their sex "education". This results in their normalising sex as abusive, aggressive, detached and psychologically and physically harmful.

I respect parents' anxiety in supporting education that seeks to pathologise sex. They fear that without aversive sex education, their children will engage in inappropriate sexual behaviour.

However, the power of the Internet has made this a risky approach. I believe that if parents turn away from healthy and age-appropriate sex education, it will be at their children's expense.

When the children reach an age when they have the freedom to commit offences, appropriate education may be too late.

Teaching about intimacy, kindness, compassion, caring and respect in relationships is the job of schools, higher education, parents and society as a whole.

Increasing protection for those who are vulnerable, whether they are students in dormitories or people in other places, is certainly necessary (Sex and consent on campus, Nov 1). But it is not a sufficient response if we want to create a healthy, respectful and caring society.

Andrew da Roza