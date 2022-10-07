Hospitals need to have good partnership with GPs

Reading the article "Respect for GPs needed for Healthier SG's big shift to preventive care, say MPs" (Oct 4), I recalled my family's experience with a caring and dedicated general practitioner.

This GP went beyond the call of duty.

He always called to follow up after each visit made by my elderly mother, who has several health problems.

My children were comfortable seeing him, and he always made the correct diagnosis.

We went to him for a few years before he moved to another clinic.

Even though he works at a clinic that is farther away now, we are contemplating whether to continue seeing him.

Many Singaporeans form good relationships with their GPs who have gained their trust.

Issues may sometimes arise, however, when GPs need to refer patients to public hospitals.

Our GP once referred my mother to a hospital, with a detailed letter on what he could diagnose at his level of care.

But I found the hospital's care inadequate, and my mother had to be re-admitted within a week of being discharged.

I could not confirm from the hospital staff that our GP's note had been read, and when I brought this up, the staff took steps to ensure greater care during her second stay.

The partnership between GPs, who form the front line in our healthcare system, and hospitals, where more complex and serious cases are referred to, needs to be a good one.