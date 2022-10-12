Dentists can play role beyond oral care

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that although the Healthier SG initiative is prioritising more urgent matters like chronic illnesses, dental health remains vital (Dental care vital despite Healthier SG focus on chronic diseases: Ong Ye Kung, Oct 7).

Besides taking care of dental health directly, dentists can play an important role in Healthier SG.

Many lifestyle factors adversely impact both oral health and overall health.

Obesity increases the risk of gum diseases. Over-consumption of sugary food and drinks is bad for both oral and overall health.

In fact, a diagnosis of gum disease suggests a high possibility of undiagnosed pre-diabetes or diabetes.

We need all hands on deck for Healthier SG to see tangible results. There is potential for dental care to go beyond the narrow remit of teeth and gum to contribute to preventive healthcare.

When dentists give oral care advice, they should also advise patients on factors that affect both oral and overall health.

Furthermore, when their patients have some dental conditions that portend chronic diseases, dentists should encourage them to go for health screening with their primary care doctors.

When people visit their dentists, these interactions can be important touch points for general health intervention. But dentists may not have the time or incentive to go beyond dental care to contribute to general healthcare.

Perhaps the Ministry of Health can look into how this issue can be addressed.

Lim Teck Koon