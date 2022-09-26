All residents should enrol when eligible

As a Merdeka Generation citizen, I was heartened to read that I will be able to enrol in the Healthier SG programme in the second half of 2023 (Residents aged 60 and above can enrol in Healthier SG in 2023, Sept 22). I am looking forward to this.

Singapore is a small country that depends on its human resources for prosperity. I applaud the Ministry of Health for launching this programme with the aim of keeping residents healthy.

I urge all Singaporeans to enrol in Healthier SG when they are eligible.

I also urge the ministry to monitor the programme as it is implemented by getting feedback from stakeholders such as enrolled residents and family doctors, and making the necessary adjustments so that all parties will benefit.

Ng Choon Lai