On a recent trip to a supermarket I frequent, I saw an assortment of one-litre packs of fresh soya milk on display in sweetened, reduced sugar and no sugar flavours.

All three flavours were priced the same at $1.95.

Reduced sugar and no sugar products should be slightly cheaper. By creating a palpable difference in the prices, consumers would be incentivised to select the healthier choice.

Teo Kok Seah