Receipt retrieval available for online payments on website and app

We refer to Mr Lim Kah Wee's letter "Unable to retrieve receipts" (Dec 17) and thank him for his feedback.

Our HealthHub features are regularly enhanced for an improved user experience. Users are able to receive receipts via e-mail for all payments made through the HealthHub website and app.

For payments to institutions in the National Healthcare Group and the National University Health System, users are also able to retrieve their past receipts under "History".

The feature will be available for Singapore Health Services (SingHealth) institutions in April next year. Users can currently retrieve the receipt through SingHealth's Health Buddy app.

For more information on HealthHub's online payment, members of the public may visit the portal's frequently asked questions page at https://www.healthhub.sg/faqs#19

Alan Goh

Assistant Chief Executive, Platform Services

Chief of HealthHub

Integrated Health Information Systems