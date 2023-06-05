Healthcare Consider language abilities of elderly patients

The healthcare system needs to be mindful of the language abilities of elderly patients.

My mother, who can speak only Cantonese, visited a National Healthcare Group polyclinic recently. She was assigned to an English-speaking nurse.

When my mother indicated that she was unable to comprehend the conversation to the attending nurse, another nurse who speaks only Mandarin was brought in.

My mother, who is not fluent in Mandarin, tried her best to understand the medical terms, but she was still unable to fully make out what was required of her.

To the credit of the nurses, they tried their best to communicate with my mother, who was too polite to tell them that she did not fully grasp what they were saying.

Is there a system in place for patients to indicate their preferred language so that a healthcare professional with the appropriate language ability is assigned?

Edward Lee Chee Weng