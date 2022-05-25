Wish list for care plans

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is holding a series of public consultations on its new Healthier SG strategy (MOH seeks feedback on plans to help Singaporeans stay healthy, May 19).

According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, two of the questions MOH hopes to get answers to are: "If you stick to a doctor, and the doctor gives you a care plan to help you stay healthy, what are the things you wish to see in that care plan? What are the things we can do to encourage you to stay with the care plan and don't give up?"

To the question on the care plan, I would want to see my nutritional deficiencies and health issues identified and addressed.

The care plan should help me reduce and stop my dependency on long-term medication. It should also have a "to do" and "to stop" list of dietary and lifestyle changes that I have to make to get my body to a healthier state.

As for the things that can be done to encourage me to stay with the care plan, there are several areas.

One area is cost. The move towards a model in which each healthcare cluster gets a fixed fee for every person in the geographical region under its care (Healthier SG strategy aims to deliver more coordinated care, March 10) must not result in higher costs for patients.

Also, doctors need to learn new skills to diagnose and treat root causes of ailments, and patients need to learn more about health matters to make informed decisions.

Lastly, MOH should consider allowing patients to designate two family doctors, one in a polyclinic and another in private practice, to give people a choice as well as a second opinion on their health issues.

Seah Guan Hai