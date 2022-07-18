Healthcare

Pay close attention to welfare of bus drivers

Being a bus driver can be stressful, which can affect one's health.

Stress may lead to the development of various chronic conditions and debilitating diseases such as cancer, hypertension or heart failure in the long term.

Some drivers have to cover long distances, keeping them on the road for hours at a time, without being able to go to the toilet. This must be taxing on their kidneys.

Bus companies must pay close attention to the welfare of their staff.

A happy, healthy working environment will benefit not only drivers but also the company.

Wee Gim Leong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 18, 2022, with the headline Pay close attention to welfare of bus drivers.

