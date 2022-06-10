New site for Clementi Polyclinic will serve residents better

We thank Mr Lim Boon Wah for his letter, "Better idea to expand Clementi Polyclinic's current premises" (June 7).

We understand that many residents are familiar with the polyclinic's existing site in Clementi Central.

However, the polyclinic needs to be expanded to cater to more patients in the longer term, and there are limitations to expansion within the same premises.

The building where the existing Clementi Polyclinic is located was built more than 40 years ago and is not purpose-built for a polyclinic.

For instance, it lacks dedicated patient drop-off points and ambulance bays.

There are also other amenities such as a supermarket in the same building which, if replaced by the polyclinic, would inconvenience residents.

Hence a decision was taken to build, at a new site, a larger polyclinic with more elderly-friendly features and up-to-date provisions to meet residents' future primary care needs.

The redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic will be conveniently located about 250m from Clementi MRT station.

It will also have a bus stop served by many bus routes.

Low Chian Siong

Director, Infrastructure Planning and Policy Division

Ministry of Health