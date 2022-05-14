Minimum stock quantity of drug increased

We refer to Ms Hurng Yuhui's feedback.

The physical and mental well-being of our patients is important to us, and we are sorry for the anxiety caused to Ms Hurng.

Our pharmacy was unable to fulfil Ms Hurng's full prescription due to an unexpected surge in demand for a specific medication the week of her visit.

Upon knowing that Ms Hurng had a week's supply left, we followed up immediately to arrange for the medication to be delivered within a week. No other patient was affected.

Unfortunately, there was a delay in the delivery due to our miscommunication. Ms Hurng subsequently called to check on her medication order. We promptly offered to make a same-day urgent delivery to her home. However, she was not available to receive the package and requested that it be delivered two days later.

Our pharmacy confirmed then that she had sufficient medication to last her till the requested delivery day. Ms Hurng has since received the medication and there was no disruption to her treatment.

We take this matter seriously and have, with immediate effect, increased the minimum stock quantity of the medication. We have also reviewed our processes to ensure tighter communication within our team and closer monitoring of our inventory. We would like to assure Ms Hurng that in urgent situations, arrangements will be made with our partner hospitals and institutions to mitigate sudden shortages.

We apologise once again for this incident and thank Ms Hurng for her valuable feedback.

Lee Meng Tuck

Head, Operations

National University Cancer Institute, Singapore