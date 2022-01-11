Hefty bill for five-minute ambulance trip within hospital grounds

I had five molars extracted at the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS) on Dec 29 last year, after which I developed severe reactions, namely high fever, excruciating pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable shivering.

The dental surgery team decided I should be taken by ambulance immediately to Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) accident and emergency (A&E) department for further investigation and treatment.

My daughter and I had to wait about 40 agonising minutes for me to be transported by a private ambulance. The five-minute trip from NDCS to the A&E cost $250.

Was my case not considered an emergency? We were not even consulted on whether we were willing or able to pay for a private ambulance. What if we couldn't afford it?

SGH should be able to manage its own patient conveyance facilities within the hospital instead of using an outside contractor which helps little in patients' comfort and health.

Tan Pin Ho