Don't leave it to individuals to make changes

With Singapore's population rapidly ageing, a coordinated effort must be made to ensure that the deterioration in health is mitigated before it is too late.

The authorities cannot leave it to individuals to make choices and change their behaviour.

People will not make changes that they find inconvenient; they must be nudged in the right direction for their own good and the good of society even if it is unpopular.

A lesson can be learnt from the legislation on returning trays. For years, the authorities believed that public education was the way forward, but the situation did not improve. After legislation was passed and people were required to return their trays, it was no longer an issue.

The authorities could consider the following steps towards achieving better health for the population.

•Require certain products to be low in sodium and low in sugar.

•Ban the sale of tobacco products to those born after a particular year, as New Zealand has done.

•Ban junk food advertisements.

•Encourage people to eat more fruits and vegetables, and less red meat.

•Work with tripartite partners to make exercise part of the work culture in Singapore. Subsidise fitness classes for working adults.

•Make health screening mandatory for certain at-risk groups.

As we strive towards being a healthy nation and reducing healthcare costs, we should remember that prevention is better than cure.

Lim Kock Lian