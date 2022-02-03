Clinic treated injury swiftly and for free

On Jan 8, I suffered a hand injury which left me bleeding quite profusely. I managed to compress the injury site to reduce the bleeding and headed straight to a clinic nearest to me in Jurong West.

Despite a queue of people waiting to register, a kind patient ahead of me advised me to proceed straight to the reception after he saw my blood-stained hand.

I was shepherded straight to the treatment room and a doctor attended to me immediately. She dressed the wound and advised me to proceed to a hospital's accident and emergency department immediately for treatment. She didn't even charge me for the treatment.

I thank the staff at Hisemainn Medical Clinic for exemplifying the true spirit of front-line medical practitioners.

Raymond Wong