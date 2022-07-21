Clinic doctor let patient pay later so she could get to hospital sooner

My cousin's domestic helper had a high fever recently that did not go down even though she took medication and followed the doctor's instructions faithfully.

I took her for a follow-up visit at a clinic in Bukit Gombak MRT station on Friday. We queued for nearly two hours before it was our turn.

The attending doctor suspected it was dengue and wrote us a referral letter to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. It was almost noon and the doctor said that as it was a Friday and the helper needed to do tests at the hospital, we had to get going as soon as possible.

The staff member at the clinic payment counter informed us that since it was the helper's first time using her foreign worker insurance card, the payment approval was still pending.

As I began to negotiate, the doctor passed by and calmly told the staff member: "Payment can wait. Let them get to the hospital first. We can call them later regarding payment if needed."

In that moment, I witnessed the humane way a doctor treats his patient. Life matters.

Thank you, doctor. Thank you for the gentle reminder to treat others with compassion and kindness.

Tan Shu Lin