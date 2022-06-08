Buy supplements from legitimate sources

I refer to the Forum letters, "Tighter regulation of health supplements needed" (May 24) by Mr Gary Teo Teck Chye, and "Risk-based approach taken in regulating health supplements" (May 28) by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Singapore consumers are fortunate that HSA is a highly regarded authority recognised by the World Health Organisation as operating at an advanced level of performance and continuous improvement.

What may not be as well recognised is the Health Supplements Industry Association (Singapore), or HSIAS - a national industry grouping of established health supplement companies in Singapore supplying over 90 per cent of the health supplement products sold in Singapore and formed at the encouragement of HSA in 2001.

HSIAS members adhere to a strict code of ethics, and are a legitimate and reliable source from which consumers can procure quality health supplements.

Our members' products comply with Singapore health supplement regulations and should be the first point of consideration for consumers.

A list of HSIAS members and their products can be found on our website (https://www.hsias.org/).

HSIAS echoes HSA's warning for consumers to beware of products sold online, especially those with exaggerated health claims.

HSIAS also aims to contribute to preventive healthcare, as health supplements can be part of a preventive healthcare strategy to reduce healthcare costs and improve quality of life.

Doreen Tan (Dr)

President

Health Supplements Industry Association (Singapore)