Social worker a great help to elderly parents

I would like to thank medical social worker Lim Yu Bing at Alexandra Hospital for her dedicated service to my elderly parents.

She was especially kind to my 88-year-old mother, who was hospitalised for more than two weeks after falling at home in early May.

She also patiently explained to my 93-year-old father, who has hearing loss, that he and my mother need a caregiver.

My parents and I are retirees.

Ms Lim also helped us with some government schemes, as my mother needs to be assisted in her daily activities.

She even arranged for an interim caregiver for three weeks before my parents' maid came to Singapore at the end of last month.

My parents and I thank Ms Lim wholeheartedly for her patience in helping us.

David Goh