Health screening

It is highly subsidised for Singaporeans

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I read Forum writer Lim Kock Lian's letter on health screening with interest, but wish to address some points (Make health screenings mandatory and paid for by MediSave, June 2).

Health screening is highly subsidised for Singaporeans. There is no need to use MediSave to pay for the screening.

The Health Promotion Board has a programme called Screen For Life through which eligible Singaporeans pay $5 or less for health screening at Community Health Assist Scheme general practitioner clinics.

Also, the Singapore Cancer Society gives out free colon cancer testing kits to Singaporeans aged 50 and above.

Population cancer screening is recommended for only a few cancers - namely breast, cervical and colorectal cancer.

The public should discuss screening for other cancers with their family physicians before doing any additional screening.

Prostate cancer screening has been a controversial subject among doctors. While testing of the prostate-specific antigen marker helps pick up early prostate cancer, screening has not been shown to reduce mortality consistently. This is because prostate cancer differs in its aggressiveness among different individuals.

The Ministry of Health's recent initiative, Healthier SG, which pushes for family physicians to take on a greater role, can help address these issues. Singaporeans should consult their family physicians at least once a year, even if they are well.

Proper and appropriate health screening for the public can be implemented through family physicians.

Desmond Wai (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 03, 2022, with the headline It is highly subsidised for Singaporeans. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top