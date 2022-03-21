HDB green bonds

Offer such products to retail investors

The Housing Board has issued $1 billion of green bonds rated AAA with coupon rates of 1.845 per cent a year (HDB issues $1 billion of green bonds for sustainable projects, March 17).

But being issued in denominations of $250,000, these were not available to retail investors.

I hope statutory boards can consider offering such bonds to retail investors.

With fixed deposit interest rates so dismal, a rising cost of living and an unstable world economy due to Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, bonds rated AAA would be helpful, especially to those who cannot afford to place $250,000 at one go.

Ang Chiew Leng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 21, 2022, with the headline Offer such products to retail investors. Subscribe

