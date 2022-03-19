Typical flat size a squeeze for families

I agree with Ms Jocelyn Huang Aixuan's take in her letter, "Time to build larger HDB flats" (March 16).

The local population is ageing, and it is ideal for seniors with care needs to stay with their children. At the same time, the Government is encouraging couples to have more children.

With the bulk of Singaporean couples both working, hiring foreign domestic helpers to care for the old and young is common.

If we consider an average family comprising a married couple, two children, one elderly couple and one helper living in a typical HDB flat with only three bedrooms, it is indeed a squeeze.

I hope the HDB can explain how it decides on its flat offerings for different family compositions.

Caz Phua