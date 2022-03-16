Time to build larger homes

I am concerned about the growing number of smaller Housing Board flats.

With working from home becoming a norm during the pandemic, these flats, especially two-and three-room ones, may not offer sufficient space for a family to live comfortably.

Furthermore, having more people close to one another in small spaces for prolonged periods can cause underlying tensions to simmer and explode into violence. This was demonstrated in how calls for help regarding family violence rose sharply during the pandemic (Family violence cases on the rise amid Covid-19 pandemic, Oct 11, 2021).

Having more space at home not only forges relationships, but also encourages families to have more children.

If expanding horizontally is a challenge in land-scarce Singapore, it may be good to consider building more skyscrapers.

Jocelyn Huang Aixuan