Help the less tech-savvy among them to spot fake e-payment

It is heartening to see elderly hawkers embracing the use of food delivery apps such as GrabFood, foodpanda and Deliveroo, and electronic payment methods such as Community Development Council vouchers and PayNow.

Doing so lets them increase their revenue by reaching a larger customer base.

However, there are many scammers around who target the less technologically savvy among them. Some hawkers have been cheated by customers who showed them fake screenshots of payment. Even small amounts of loss may prove too much for them.

Moreover, even if the guilty parties are apprehended, there is no guarantee of any restitution.

I urge the authorities to set up a hotline for elderly hawkers who have been scammed. Compulsory courses on cyber security and the Personal Data Protection Act could also be mandated as a requirement for the renewal of their hawker licences.

Ng Weng Keong