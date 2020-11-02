Hawker centres • Most stallholders backed upgrading

We thank Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his views (Postpone works at East Coast Lagoon Food Village till next year, Oct 29).

Periodic refreshing of hawker centres through repairs and redecoration helps to keep them in a good physical condition, and ensure a pleasant dining environment for patrons.

This kind of works is carried out every six to eight years, and usually lasts between two and three months depending on the scope of works. Also, the cost is borne by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The last such upgrading works for East Coast Lagoon Food Village were in 2013.

Rental remission will be granted for the duration of the works when the stallholders are not operating their stalls, and NEA also offers temporary stalls to stallholders who may wish to continue their operations at other centres during that period, subject to stall availability.

As stallholders' livelihoods may be affected, the period of closure of a hawker centre for such works is typically determined in consultation with the stallholders and hawkers' association.

The works at East Coast Lagoon Food Village had originally been planned to start before this month, but were delayed by the Covid-19 situation.

In July, close to 80 per cent of the stallholders expressed their preference for the works to begin on Nov 2, so that they could be completed before Chinese New Year next year.

NEA recognises that there may be some inconvenience caused to patrons and stallholders during the period. Notwithstanding, we do get strong support from stallholders for such works, as they generally understand that renovated facilities attract patrons and are good for their business. Patrons can also look forward to a more pleasant and hygienic dining environment after the completion of the repairs and redecoration works.

Andrew Low

Group Director, Hawker Centres Group

National Environment Agency