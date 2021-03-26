Having Singpass login streamlines system ops

We thank Forum contributor Yoong Woon Yin for the feedback shared on March 13 (Let users choose if they want to link Singpass to corporate work).

Corppass was introduced in 2016 to enable businesses to authorise individuals to access government digital services on their behalf.

Having a separate set of Corppass usernames and passwords from Singpass addressed the then prevalent practice of employees sharing Singpass usernames and passwords with one another out of convenience. This practice had to be stopped, to safeguard individuals' Singpass accounts.

Since then, the implementation of two-factor authentication (2FA) for Singpass has mitigated the risk of compromise to Singpass, as such credentials are not easily shared.

We have therefore reintroduced Singpass as the login mechanism for businesses to access digital services. This is in response to feedback that having to manage multiple sets of login credentials can be cumbersome, especially for users who have to transact on behalf of multiple business entities.

While Singpass is used for logins, Corppass will continue to be the authorisation system for corporate transactions.

The Corppass portal enables company administrators to specify the digital services that each employee can transact on the company's behalf.

If an employee leaves, or if anomalous activity is detected in the user account, the administrator can act immediately to deactivate or block the user's access.

Having a single Singpass login system, instead of maintaining two separate modes of identity authentication, not only improves convenience for users, but also streamlines system operations.

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director, National Digital Identity