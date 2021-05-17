Having adequate public funding will shield media from private commercial pressures

I am heartened to know that Mr Khaw Boon Wan will be the chairman of the new non-profit entity SPH Media Trust.

As someone who fixed many problematic portfolios during his Cabinet tenure, Mr Khaw is the trusted go-to person for this new entity.

However, I have concerns about SPH Media Trust, a company limited by guarantee, getting funding from private sources.

To solicit private funds is typically a laborious and thankless task. Mr Khaw may be able to pull in some private funds through his influence and contacts, but this is only an interim measure as he is holding the chairmanship for only a couple of years.

Private funding may open doors for influence peddling in future.

Although many Singaporeans trust the editorial integrity and independence of Singapore Press Holdings' management, we must try to not put it in a difficult position.

Singapore has every reason to ensure the existence of a local media outlet that provides professional, fact-based news and plays a key role in maintaining the country's racial harmony.

A foreign news agency would not be interested in ensuring that the different races coexist peacefully in Singapore.

Thus, enough government funds must be set aside for SPH Media Trust to maintain its operations and yet not concede its editorial independence.

Foo Sing Kheng