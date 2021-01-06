Forum: Have tests to corroborate lab results

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said 6 per cent of patients globally are wrongly diagnosed as having HER-2 positive breast cancer, which involves a highly complex test without a definitive answer (Full refund for those given unnecessary treatment at KTPH, Jan 5).

Knowing that such inherent flaws exist should spur the health authorities to put in place measures to corroborate lab test results, especially if it means the patient has to undergo tedious, painful or expensive treatment.

I am heartened that the cost of the unnecessary treatment will be reimbursed. However, the impact of misdiagnosis on the affected patients is far-reaching, and may include mental anguish or the giving up of job or promotion prospects because of the time required to receive and recover from the unnecessary treatment.

Procedures should be improved so that such misdiagnoses can be avoided. It may make sense for such tests to be repeated at a different lab to corroborate the result. Any additional time and expense would be well worth it to avoid the cost and anguish of an inaccurate test result.

I look forward to continuous improvement in our public health system.

Pauline Margaret Chung Pui Lan