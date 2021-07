I hope the Land Transport Authority can provide seats at the new bus stop opposite Outram Park MRT station for Singapore General Hospital shuttles (above).

The old shuttle bus stop had seats, as should the new one, which has been operating for at least a month.

It would not cost much, and offer comfort to queueing commuters. Many older commuters would not mind waiting a little longer if they can do so in comfort.

David Kwok Ng Kan