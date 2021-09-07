Have railings for open drains to protect pedestrians

I refer to the recent news reports of the plans by national water agency PUB to raise the level of some roads in the Bukit Timah area (450m stretch of Dunearn Road to be raised to reduce flood risk, Aug 29).

I hope that the plight of pedestrians wading through floods will not be forgotten. Many of our roads have open drains adjacent to the footpaths.

When flooding occurs, pedestrians might be unable to distinguish the border between the footpaths and drains.

Today, there are pedestrian railings next to only deep drains.

For pedestrian protection, such railings need to be installed adjacent to open drains of roads that experience frequent flooding.

Similarly, manhole covers along footpaths should be fastened adequately to ensure that they are not dislodged during flooding.

Gopinath Menon