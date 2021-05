For the next month or so, no dining in is allowed at all dining places, including hawker centres and foodcourts.

As a private tutor, I am wondering where I can have my meals easily in between lessons when I am out and travelling between places. Others who work in delivery or those in the food and beverage sector are in the same boat.

I urge the authorities to have specific dining zones for people to eat their packed meals.

Tan Joon Mian