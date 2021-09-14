Have guidelines for moving forward and living with Covid-19

I am getting rather Covid-19-case-numbers-and-bar-charts weary. Let us accept the endemicity of Covid-19 in all its mutated variants.

I do not understand the logic in Professor Teo Yik Ying's statement that "contact tracing to identify people who have been exposed to the virus and isolate them as soon as possible is important" (Unlinked cases less relevant when S'pore treats Covid-19 as endemic, Sept 10).

What is the point of identifying these groups of infected people through testing a multitude for the viral antigen, and keeping them from infecting others? After all, it is evident from the so far hundreds, and soon possibly to be thousands, of people infected daily (including the vaccinated) that, sooner or later, many in the population will encounter the virus and some will be infected and generally be none the worse, anyway.

The threat that has been hung over our heads, of our "healthcare system getting overwhelmed", is sounding hollow. Those in charge must by now, with all the gathered data, be able to put in place a new system to adapt to foreseeable epidemiological developments. Why should we look to other countries for examples of likely consequences?

Instead of dithering, let us move forward. We need new guidelines on issues such as recognising people who have been infected to the point of needing hospitalisation, having dedicated sections in hospitals to handle them, and general public and general practitioner awareness of these facilities.

We also need rules on the when and where of specific masking. It is obvious from the clusters all these months that viral transmission is increased when people are unmasked, for example, at home, chatting at meal times, drink socialising, at smoking corners and mingling.

Perhaps a campaign to "mask down for mouthfuls (or sips), mask up in between" and "mask up when too close, mask down 2m apart"?

And no more restrictions, please. Otherwise, as Associate Professor Alex Cook said: "It seems we are unwilling to make vaccination compulsory, but are willing to impose continued restrictions on those who got vaccinated to protect those who declined to be vaccinated." (Choosing the best option when none is ideal, Sept 8).

Our task force leaders may have to face up to the fact that we will never get all, or even most, of the unvaccinated people voluntarily vaccinated.

Resentment may be mounting against the continued restrictions, which no longer seem reasonable.

Amy Loh Chee Seen