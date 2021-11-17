Have guidelines for eateries on use of sugar

The Government will implement mandatory nutrition labels and advertising prohibitions for pre-packaged drinks before the end of next year to help reduce intake of sugar and saturated fat (Progress in war on diabetes, but obesity still a problem: Ong, Nov 15). But there are no clear restrictions on how much sugar can be used in food cooked at hawker centres, restaurants and other eateries.

Dishes which one would not expect to contain much sugar - such as mee siam, mee rebus, Indian rojak and satay - are laden with it.

I believe one reason for this is that when customers complain that the food is spicy or bland, an easy way out for the cook is to just add sugar.

Perhaps the authorities could consider setting guidelines on the amount of sugar used by eateries.

Yusoff Abdul Latiff