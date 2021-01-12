Have employers and maids share cost of placement fees

I have employed an Indonesian foreign domestic worker (FDW) for more than five years now.

My family requires the services of an FDW to care for our son who is in Primary 2, my sickly Pioneer Generation father who uses a wheelchair in public, and also to help with the household chores, as both my wife and I are working full time.

I understand the concern for the huge amount of placement fees which used to be borne by the FDWs, deducted from their monthly salary (Maids: Source countries need to consider regulating recruitment on their own soil, Jan 5) and which employers will now bear.

I suggest that there should be a maximum cap on such fees, and that both employers and FDWs share the cost of the placement fees.

Singaporean employers who hire Indonesian FDWs do so for various reasons.

For Malay Muslim employers like me, such factors will include similarities in religion, language and culture.

I hope that all parties involved in this matter will work towards an outcome that better protects the welfare and employability of Indonesian FDWs in Singapore.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban