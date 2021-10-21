Have clinic in every general hospital

It is very heart-warming to know that a dedicated group of paediatricians has come together to offer free immediate tele-medicine care to children with Covid-19 issues (45 paediatricians get together to care for kids on home recovery, Oct 17).

Public paediatric services are available at only two hospitals, KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and National University Hospital (NUH).

The current arrangement has a few disadvantages.

Those who live far from these two hospitals may have to incur higher transport costs.

If parents and children are involved in an accident and need hospital treatment, parents may be sent to a general hospital while their children are sent to KKH or NUH.

Being treated in the same hospital would help them cope better emotionally.

I hope paediatric clinics will be set up in all of Singapore's general hospitals to address the gaps in the current arrangement.

Lim Chong Leong