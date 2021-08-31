Have better way to verify client's details on phone

I have always been very uncomfortable when my bank calls me to provide me with information that I had requested, but has to verify that I am the account holder by asking me personal security questions such as my date of birth, a parent's name and the joint account holder's name.

Banks frequently tell us not to divulge personal information to would-be scammers.

There must be better ways to verify my identity than to ask for the same information that scammers would ask for.

Given that we need a digital token authorisation generated by our smartphone to do any interbank transactions, perhaps the same method may be used as a form of verification.

The bank executive who calls us may say that we have 30 seconds to activate the token on our phone to acknowledge the call.

The bank officer may then use our acknowledgement to verify our identity.

No personal information would then be required to be divulged to the caller, scammer or not.

Nicholas Joshua Law Sian Khai