Harness imagination to drive the nation forward

It is exciting that the Forward Singapore exercise will strengthen the nation's social compact and equip Singaporeans to be future-ready, so that everyone thrives and prospers (Lawrence Wong launches 'Forward S'pore' to set out road map for a society that 'benefits many, not a few', June 28; and Forward Singapore not just a government exercise, involves everyone including businesses, Aug 11).

It has been proposed that even high-performing enterprises will need to re-examine themselves if they are to enjoy a competitive advantage in retaining vitality and talent in the face of complex systems and unpredictable challenges in the new normal, so as to find powerful new ways to succeed and discover new paths to growth.

To this end, thought leaders are advocating a rethink of pre-Covid-19 business models and the overall workplace experience, through the use of the power of human imagination - to ideate, innovate and create by developing a holistic and systematic approach to go beyond mining data to mining the human imagination.

For instance, schools could conduct imagination sessions, where students have fun imagining new ideas and new ways of doing things.

Businesses and organisations could turn themselves into "imagination machines" where creativity and outside-the-box thinking are embedded into the way of working.

These could then be harvested and documented, then turned into workable solutions based on real-world feedback.

In the words of Albert Einstein, imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.

We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.

Besides growing talent, deepening skills and supporting innovation, a nationwide effort in which the public and private sectors come together to make use of our imagination could be another pillar to propel Singapore into new and higher trajectories.

Woon Wee Min