Emergency responders deserve better treatment

I was perturbed to learn that the number of emergency responders harassed in the course of their duties last year was the highest in the last six years (More SCDF emergency responders getting harassed, Feb 4).

It is appalling to read about Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers being punched, verbally abused, spat at and even urinated on.

Being uncooperative or hindering the work of first responders can mean death for someone caught in a life-threatening situation.

In some countries, due to limited resources and infrastructure, residents have to rely on private ambulances or personal forms of transport to get someone to the nearest hospital. That person may be very ill or seriously injured and yet need to wait for hours before getting medical attention.

Singapore residents are very fortunate that we can summon the fire brigade or an ambulance usually within minutes of calling 995, and get to a hospital within half an hour.

First responders have to be constantly alert to an ever-changing environment but remain calm even in perilous situations.

They do not always have the luxury of working regular hours in an air-conditioned office, eating proper meals at work or enjoying rest time on public holidays.

The least we can do is to be appreciative of them.

Sophia Tan