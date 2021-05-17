SPH restructuring

Happy to hear of plans to turn new entity into media institution

  • Published
    1 hour ago

As an ardent subscriber to a range of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) publications, I am enthralled by the planned formation of SPH Media Trust and the intention to turn the new entity into a global media institution.

Given Singapore's multiracial and multicultural diversity, it is imperative to maintain balanced views and to present a Singapore perspective and provide a Singapore voice.

It is also imperative to maintain a news organ of truthful and trustworthy information, and to thwart double standards in news reporting, which I have seen even in developed countries.

Within the local context, I am grossly dismayed by odious assumptions, untrustworthy news and even blatant falsehoods perpetuated by individuals, despite the existence of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

And as a happy retiree who enjoys my morning coffee and the day's copy of an SPH newspaper every day, I am glad that the planned formation of SPH Media Trust will not affect my personal lifestyle.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2021, with the headline 'Happy to hear of plans to turn new entity into media institution'.
