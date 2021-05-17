Happy to hear of plans to turn new entity into media institution

As an ardent subscriber to a range of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) publications, I am enthralled by the planned formation of SPH Media Trust and the intention to turn the new entity into a global media institution.

Given Singapore's multiracial and multicultural diversity, it is imperative to maintain balanced views and to present a Singapore perspective and provide a Singapore voice.

It is also imperative to maintain a news organ of truthful and trustworthy information, and to thwart double standards in news reporting, which I have seen even in developed countries.

Within the local context, I am grossly dismayed by odious assumptions, untrustworthy news and even blatant falsehoods perpetuated by individuals, despite the existence of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

And as a happy retiree who enjoys my morning coffee and the day's copy of an SPH newspaper every day, I am glad that the planned formation of SPH Media Trust will not affect my personal lifestyle.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee