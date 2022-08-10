Build a better world by seeking the good of others

The views shared in "A good life is not achieved alone but with and for others" (Aug 8) give timely insights regarding both old and new challenges.

Challenges such as fractious identity politics, cancel culture and societal polarisation do not go away in the modern world but may even be deepened and accentuated by economic and technological advancement.

This is because, at a deep and profound level, every human being seeks a sense of identity and belonging (who am I?), meaning and purpose (why am I here?), and an understanding of one's values, rights and duties (how then shall I live?).

Answers to these questions cannot be found by focusing on one's individual interests. Dr Viktor Frankl wrote in The Unheard Cry For Meaning that it is self-defeating to seek self-actualisation, identity and happiness for their own sake: "The more we make it a target, the more widely we miss."

Dr Frankl, a neurologist and psychologist who survived the Holocaust, stated instead that "being human is being always directed, and pointing, to something or someone other than oneself".

As Singapore turns 57 this year, we can help build a better world together by seeking not just our own interests, but also - more importantly - the good of others, on a personal and societal level.

We should seek the common good, and the best circumstances to promote the flourishing of all human beings at every level of their being - emotional, spiritual, mental, physical and social.

While laws and policies may help promote the common good, they are not the sole or ultimate answers. The roles of families, communities and other aspects of society are often more significant, facilitating genuine human encounters that lie at the heart of what makes us truly human and humane.

Darius Lee