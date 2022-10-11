Support the strict laws in Singapore

I read with great sadness that a gunman killed 36 people, including many young children, in Thailand. Such mass killings happen around the world on a regular basis.

I strongly support the very strict controls on guns in Singapore. For our national servicemen and regulars in the armed forces, navy and police, every gun and bullet is accounted for in daily checks.

The gunman in the Thai incident had drug-related issues. It is imperative that Singapore maintains stringent rules on drugs and drug abuse.

Drugs and guns are a fatal combination. Let's give full support to Singapore's measures on such issues.

We and our children want to live in a safe, wholesome and healthy Singapore.

Leong Horn Kee