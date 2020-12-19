Forum: Guidelines on when firms may collect data are published online

We thank Mr Dinesh Subramaniam for his feedback (Clarify when firms need to collect NRIC number, Dec 10).

A telecommunications service provider can ask for NRIC information for verification of its existing customers.

To safeguard consumers' interest, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) requires organisations that collect NRIC data to protect it.

Organisations found in breach of the Personal Data Protection Act can face financial penalties of up to $1 million currently.

The PDPC has also published advisory guidelines on a list of common scenarios where private sector organisations may be required to collect an individual's NRIC information for verification purposes, so businesses are clear on the expected standard of conduct.

These include scenarios where alternatives to NRIC information should be used instead.

These can be accessed at this website.

Foo Wen Dee

Director, Communications and Marketing Division

Infocomm Media Development Authority